Jason Sudeikis And Olivia Wilde Are Fighting Back Against Former Nanny's Claims
Following several shocking claims made about their relationship by a former nanny they had employed, exes Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are fighting back. An unidentified nanny reportedly relayed stories about the couple to the Daily Mail, including one in which Sudeikis reportedly laid down under Wilde's car to prevent her from leaving. Reportedly, the nanny provided proof of their identity to the Daily Mail, in addition to text conversations, but the publication chose not to identify them in the article.
Although Sudeikis and Wilde have appeared not to get along well since their split — considering Wilde was served court documents during a public appearance (via The Guardian) — it seems they're on the same side about what this unidentified source had to say about them. Additionally, it sounds as if the mystery person was, in fact, a former nanny to Sudeikis and Wilde's children.
Sudeikis and Wilde have denied the claims
Despite their relationship difficulties, Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde joined forces in response to the claims made by their former nanny, as published by Page Six. In part, the stars shared their reaction to the interview, writing, "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly" (per People.)
Additionally, their statement described the nanny's "now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues," suggesting that there has been more going on behind closed doors involving this individual than the claims made to the Daily Mail. The statement did not specify any of the nanny's harassment, nor did it say if Sudeikis and Wilde would be taking legal action.
Previously, Wilde shared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" she had found parenting difficult since separating from Sudeikis but that the priority was their children.