Jason Sudeikis' Reaction To Olivia Wilde Falling For Harry Styles Was Reportedly Over-The-Top

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' former nanny just revealed some shocking details about their split to the Daily Mail. Though Wilde has claimed her relationship with Sudeikis post break-up was "initially friendly," Sudeikis was distressed and told the couple's nanny, "She's f***ing someone else." After learning Wilde was involved with Styles, Sudeikis reportedly laid under Wilde's car to stop her from going to visit the pop star. Before that, Sudeikis apparently blew up when witnessing Wilde make a salad for Styles with her "special dressing." The nanny revealed, "The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house. She was saying: 'I'm scared of you, Jason, I'm scared of you.' And he said: 'If you're scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?'"

Meanwhile, Wilde recently denied rumors about her poor parenting. She told Elle, "If I'm photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me. The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother." She further defended herself, explaining, "You know why you don't see me with my kids? Because I don't let them get photographed. Do you know the lengths that I go to to protect my kids from being seen by you?" Yikes. There's no shortage of drama here.