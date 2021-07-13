Jason Sudeikis Finally Opens About His Split From Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were a pair that didn't totally make sense on paper, which is one of the reasons we loved them so much. According to Us Weekly, the pair first met at a wrap party for "Saturday Night Live" in 2011. Things progressed quickly, and Sudeikis got down on one knee in 2013. The couple shares two adorable kiddos, Daisy and Otis. In 2016, Wilde opened up about the topic of marriage to Net-A-Porter, stating she and Sudeikis were "seriously connected." "Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it's like, 'Oh, we're committed and promised already,'" she told the outlet.

Wilde also raved about Sudeikis in a 2013 Marie Claire interview, just shortly after the pair met, which also happened to be on the heels of a divorce for both her and Sudeikis. "I'm so grateful for the pain and the heartbreak. It gave me the courage to leave and brought me to the great love of my life," she shared while noting that she was just finding herself when the pair met. "He seemed to really see me, see through the bulls**t," she gushed. "He said very few words and couldn't keep eye contact. He was so handsome."

Ugh, break our hearts. As we know, the pair had a long engagement, but never walked down the aisle before splitting in 2020. See what Sudeikis has to say about the breakup now.