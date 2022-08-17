Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis' Custody Drama Drives Bigger Wedge Between Them

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis once made one of the most adorable pairs in Hollywood. The couple enjoyed a sweet love story for many years, and in 2013, Sudeikis popped the question, asking Wilde to be his wife. The pair remained engaged through the duration of their relationship and had two kids — Daisy and Otis. Sadly, their relationship came to an end in 2020, per People. "They just fell out of love in a romantic way, but still have love towards one another as people," the source told Entertainment Tonight of the split. "They consider themselves friends and co-parents first and foremost." At the time, another insider told the outlet there was "no drama" between the two.

However, since calling it quits, the two have experienced plenty of drama. Things started to go south when Sudeikis served Wilde custody papers while she was on stage at CinemaCon to promote her film "Don't Worry Darling." While a source told Us Weekly that the "Saturday Night Live" alum would never knowingly serve her in such a public way, Wilde still clapped back with a lawsuit of her own over Sudeikis' request to move their kids to New York. In the filing, Daily Mail reported that Wilde called out the "Ted Lasso" star for his "outrageous legal tactics," noting "he could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible."

Now, things are apparently so bad that the former couple isn't speaking.