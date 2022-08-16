Olivia Wilde Seemingly Celebrates Her Big Custody Win Over Jason Sudeikis

Despite her recent troubles, Olivia Wilde appeared to show nothing but joy in a recent Story shared on Instagram (via Daily Mail). In the shot, the actor was all smiles, and she had her arm thrown up into the air as if she'd finally broken free of the chains that confined her, while the other gently clasped a tiny hand — presumably belonging to one of her children. While we can't be sure if the little hand belongs to her son Otis, 8, or daughter Daisy, 5, we're sure they're rapt at their mother's bliss. Fans certainly were, and took to social media to sing praises for the star. "I will never look like Olivia Wilde and I consider this the great tragedy of my life," one user raved.

A follow-up shot shared by Wilde featured a tasty-looking beverage adorned with a smiley face that the actor enjoyed with an unknown companion. If the "Tron: Legacy" actor is taking a moment to celebrate her big custody win over Jason Sudeikis, we'll drink to that.

Hopefully, this marks the start of a less tumultuous period in the actor's life, but that's not for certain. According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Wilde intends to relocate to London with the couple's children in the near future, and we reckon that could stir up more drama.