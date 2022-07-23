The Olivia Wilde And Florence Pugh Feud Rumors Explained

What do you get when you put Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles into a cinematic blender? Apparently, this fall's sexiest thriller, "Don't Worry Darling." Also starring Chris Pine, Wilde — who directed the feature — described the film as "a psychological thriller for the Time's Up era," with it tackling themes like the patriarchy and "how much do we actively participate in it," per Variety. Touted, in part, for Wilde being both its star and female director (a sadly infrequent occurrence still), the film truly gripped fans after a trailer revealed salacious love scenes between Styles and Pugh. "FLORENCE PUGH AND HARRY STYLES ABOUT TO BRING SEX AND CHEMISTRY BACK TO THE MOVIES???" one excited fan exclaimed on Twitter.

For his part, Styles praised Wilde — also his girlfriend — as a director on "The Howard Stern Show" in April (via Page Six), with the singer describing "being able to trust your director" on a film as "a gift." Pugh was equally enthused to be onboard when casting news broke in 2020, reposting Wilde's announcement of the project on Instagram. The "Little Women" star gushed at the time, "@oliviawilde just tagged me in a picture *gasp no.1*... @oliviawilde casted me in a film *gasp no.2*... @oliviawilde is my idol and allowed me to be a part of this fecking incredible cast." So why is there suddenly a fast-spreading rumor that Pugh and Wilde are on the outs?