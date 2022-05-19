How Harry Styles Really Felt About Working With Girlfriend Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have, for the most part, kept mum about their relationship in the public eye. The "As It Was" singer and "The Lazarus Effect" star met on the set of the Wilde-directed "Don't Worry Darling" at the end of 2020, per Us Weekly, in which Styles stars, and will be released in cinemas in 2022. Wilde has made references every once in a while to Styles, but we've really had to peel back the onion to figure out what she means. In December 2021, the director told Vogue, "I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."

Then, in April, during her stop at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, Wilde introduced "Don't Worry Darling" and Styles in an eyebrow-raising way, calling him "an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I am aware of, and he is nothing short of a revelation in this part," per Variety. (C'mon, Olivia! We've seen you two kissing — spill the tea!)

Now the "Watermelon Sugar" crooner has made a rare comment about Wilde, and it's definitely whetting our appetite for gossip.