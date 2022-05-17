Harry Styles' Feelings About His One Direction Bandmates Are Crystal Clear

When people think of the biggest boy bands in recent memory, many come to mind, including the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, and of course, One Direction. Fans can thank Simon Cowell and his fellow judges for putting the boys together on "The X Factor" in 2010. Originally, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne all showed up as solo acts but the judges formed them into one of the most popular groups of all time. During their time together, the band produced one hit after another, like "One Thing" and "Story of My Life," among many others.

The boy brand broke plenty of records during their time together, including a huge one in 2014. According to the New York Post, the boy band had the highest-grossing tour of the year, raking in over $282.2 million. Despite the success, things started to change for the British phenomenon the next year. On March 25, 2015, the band announced on Facebook that Malik was going his own way. "After five incredible years, Zayn Malik has decided to leave One Direction," they wrote.

Later that year, the band said they would be taking a hiatus but insisted at the time that they'd return. "Don't worry though, we still have lots we want to achieve!" Horan wrote. "Can't wait for you to hear all the new music we have for you and to perform." Sadly, One Direction's break turned permanent. However, Harry Styles still has fond memories of his old band.