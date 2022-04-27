How Olivia Wilde Just Referred To Harry Styles Is Sure To Raise Eyebrows

The romance between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles has been giving their fans life. The Hollywood power couple met on the set of their upcoming movie "Don't Worry Darling," per US Weekly. Wilde directed the psychological thriller, and Styles stars. Since then, they have been setting the bar for romance pretty high. There have been so many paparazzi snaps of the pair kissing, canoodling, and holding hands while out and about. When the former One Direction singer makes the next stop on his "Love On Tour" concert tour, Wilde will be likely somewhere in the audience, dancing. She was spotted on April 15 at Styles' Coachella set, where fans speculated that the "Sign of the Times" crooner shot her a dashing smile when he spotted her in the crowd, per Page Six.

While the couple hasn't said much in public about their relationship, Wilde has alluded that she's really happy in her romantic life. "I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love," she told Vogue in December, later adding, "I'm happier than I've ever been."

Now, Wilde has referred to Styles during her stop at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, and her cheeky words have raised eyebrows.