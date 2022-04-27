How Olivia Wilde Just Referred To Harry Styles Is Sure To Raise Eyebrows
The romance between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles has been giving their fans life. The Hollywood power couple met on the set of their upcoming movie "Don't Worry Darling," per US Weekly. Wilde directed the psychological thriller, and Styles stars. Since then, they have been setting the bar for romance pretty high. There have been so many paparazzi snaps of the pair kissing, canoodling, and holding hands while out and about. When the former One Direction singer makes the next stop on his "Love On Tour" concert tour, Wilde will be likely somewhere in the audience, dancing. She was spotted on April 15 at Styles' Coachella set, where fans speculated that the "Sign of the Times" crooner shot her a dashing smile when he spotted her in the crowd, per Page Six.
While the couple hasn't said much in public about their relationship, Wilde has alluded that she's really happy in her romantic life. "I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love," she told Vogue in December, later adding, "I'm happier than I've ever been."
Now, Wilde has referred to Styles during her stop at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, and her cheeky words have raised eyebrows.
Olivia Wilde jokes about Harry Styles acting career as an
Harry Styles didn't accompany girlfriend Olivia Wilde to CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas on April 26, but she did speak about his performance in her movie "Don't Worry Darling." She talked about her experience directing her boyfriend and playfully called him "an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I am aware of, and he is nothing short of a revelation in this part," per Variety.
CinemaCon is an industry trade show for theater owners and is not open to the public. The attendees were treated to a sneak peek of the film's trailer, which has not been released to the public. Variety reports that the clip includes steamy scenes between Styles and co-star Florence Pugh, of which Wilde posted a still to her Instagram. When explaining the film's central themes, Wilde asked the audience, "What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what's right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that's designed to serve you?"
This comes on the heels of Styles' interview with Better Homes & Gardens, where he refused to answer questions about his sexuality. "I've been really open with it with my friends, but that's my personal experience; it's mine," he said. "The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn't matter, and it's about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you're checking."