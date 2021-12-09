Olivia Wilde Discusses Her Relationship With Harry Styles For The First Time

After being engaged for seven years, and having two children together, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis called it quits in September 2020. The split of two A-listers was enough to make headlines, but fans and media became very intrigued when Wilde was romantically linked to Harry Styles. The two met when Styles was cast in Wilde's movie "Don't Worry Darling," where they sparked a secretive on-set romance. "They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out," a source told Us Weekly in January. By February, the director was spotted moving some of her belongings out of the home she previously shared with Sudiekis and into her new beau's place, per Page Six.

Wilde and Styles had worked hard to keep their relationship under wraps, and although they were spotted in public, they did not make their relationship publicly official. In July, the pair was seen enjoying time on a yacht together while they vacationed in Italy, per Page Six. It appeared their romance potentially had long-term legs. "It's obvious that this was not a rebound or a short fling," an insider told Entertainment Tonight in July. Although discretion was paramount. "They're pretty low key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye," the source added.

Almost a year after rumors surfaced that the two were dating, Wilde finally weighed in on her relationship with Styles.