Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde's Steamy Relationship Shows No Sign Of Slowing Down

Harry Styles is head over heels for Olivia Wilde. Despite their 10-year age gap, the two appear to have a lot in common. Wilde is an actor who has starred in several films and television shows including "The Girl Next Door," "House," and "The Longest Week" to name a few, per IMDb. Styles is a singer, songwriter who was first introduced to the world in 2010 as one of the four members in the all-boy band One Direction, according to Biography.

Styles later branched out as a solo artist, which helped brought him worldwide success. However, aside from being one of the biggest pop stars of today, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer also has a passion for acting like his leading lady. Styles got his first major role in the film "Dunkirk" in 2017. Since then, he has starred in several different movies on the big screen, including one of his most recent projects "Don't Worry Darling" — where he actually met Wilde, according to US Magazine.

Shortly after making their first public debut as an item in January 2021 — when they were spotted holding hands at a friend's wedding — the two seem inseparable. "Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set," a source told the outlet. "It was only a matter of time before they got together." While it's been some time now, it looks like things between the two are just heating up.