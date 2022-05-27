Why Harry Styles' New Music Video Has Everyone Talking
Harry Styles has had everyone talking for quite some time now. The former One Direction star was able to carve himself out of that notorious boy band niche and has since become the member with the most successful solo career. Music-wise, Styles is on a roll. His "Fine Line" album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019, then his "Love On Tour" was the most popular tour of 2021 and second-highest-grossing, only behind the legendary Rolling Stones, per Forbes.
Additionally, the pop star is known for his flashy fashion sense and his budding acting career. Styles first appeared on the big screen in 2017's "Dunkirk" and has since landed a coveted spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as in the upcoming drama "Don't Worry Darling." That film has been surrounded by buzz ever since Styles stepped out with Olivia Wilde, the director, in January 2021.
As someone with as much star power as Styles, it doesn't take much for his legions of fans to get into a frenzy. His latest music video for a song off of his recently released album, "Harry's House," has given fans plenty to talk about.
Harry Styles filmed a music video with just $300
Harry Styles recently teamed up with fellow Brit, James Corden, to film a buzzy music video for "Daylight." But this wasn't the showstopping video you would normally expect. Instead, the pair was challenged to film with just $300 and in three hours for Corden's "Late Late Show." Corden explained, "We have no locations, we don't know what we're doing, we don't know where we're shooting in, but we're going to give it our best try." He turns to a reluctant Styles, "I've never directed a music video before, you trusting me with this?" and gets an uneasy "Yes."
Taking to the streets of Brooklyn, the two were able to find willing tenants, after a few unsuccessful attempts, to take over their apartment. The four young women seemed happy to give up their home as they offered up costumes and props, and even hung up decorations and invited more friends over for the party-themed video. Somehow, Corden managed to pull off an impressive final product that perfectly matches Styles' glitzy aesthetic. Fans loved it, with YouTube comments ranging from "This had me smiling and giggling like crazy" to "This looks like the most fun day ever. Everyone was so lucky to be a part of it."
The $300 "Daylight" video is a vast difference from one of Style's upcoming videos, in which the singer reportedly had circus training. According to The Sun's source (via Daily Mail), "It is probably his most expensive video yet because as well as all the rehearsals, it was a huge set with loads of extras and really extravagant costumes."