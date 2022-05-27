Why Harry Styles' New Music Video Has Everyone Talking

Harry Styles has had everyone talking for quite some time now. The former One Direction star was able to carve himself out of that notorious boy band niche and has since become the member with the most successful solo career. Music-wise, Styles is on a roll. His "Fine Line" album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019, then his "Love On Tour" was the most popular tour of 2021 and second-highest-grossing, only behind the legendary Rolling Stones, per Forbes.

Additionally, the pop star is known for his flashy fashion sense and his budding acting career. Styles first appeared on the big screen in 2017's "Dunkirk" and has since landed a coveted spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as in the upcoming drama "Don't Worry Darling." That film has been surrounded by buzz ever since Styles stepped out with Olivia Wilde, the director, in January 2021.

As someone with as much star power as Styles, it doesn't take much for his legions of fans to get into a frenzy. His latest music video for a song off of his recently released album, "Harry's House," has given fans plenty to talk about.