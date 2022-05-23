The Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Pregnancy Rumors Explained

Former boy band member turned solo artist meets beautiful Hollywood A-list actor. They start dating, and things get hot and heavy. Cue the baby and wedding reports. It's a tabloid trope as old as the printing press. For once, however, when it comes to Olivia Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles, the pregnancy rumors weren't initiated by Star or InTouch; it's the general public who's to blame.

The two first met in 2020 on the set of "Don't Worry Darling," in which Wilde stars with Styles, in addition to directing. Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had split mere months prior, after nearly a decade and two children together. So it was inevitable the new pair would want to keep their romance on the down-low, especially given the Styles' stalker issues often involved when dating the singer. However, all bets were off after the couple was snapped looking cozy at Styles' manager's wedding in January 2021.

"Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set," a source told Us Weekly. "It was only a matter of time before they got together." Still, they've attempted to stay out of the media glare and keep their relationship as private as possible. However, private's nearly impossible in the age of social media, especially when there are legions of Stylers watching and analyzing their idol's every move. So, put the two stars together, add some baggy clothing, and the baby-on-board speculation is bound to follow. Here are the Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pregnancy rumors explained.