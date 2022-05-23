The Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Pregnancy Rumors Explained
Former boy band member turned solo artist meets beautiful Hollywood A-list actor. They start dating, and things get hot and heavy. Cue the baby and wedding reports. It's a tabloid trope as old as the printing press. For once, however, when it comes to Olivia Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles, the pregnancy rumors weren't initiated by Star or InTouch; it's the general public who's to blame.
The two first met in 2020 on the set of "Don't Worry Darling," in which Wilde stars with Styles, in addition to directing. Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had split mere months prior, after nearly a decade and two children together. So it was inevitable the new pair would want to keep their romance on the down-low, especially given the Styles' stalker issues often involved when dating the singer. However, all bets were off after the couple was snapped looking cozy at Styles' manager's wedding in January 2021.
"Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set," a source told Us Weekly. "It was only a matter of time before they got together." Still, they've attempted to stay out of the media glare and keep their relationship as private as possible. However, private's nearly impossible in the age of social media, especially when there are legions of Stylers watching and analyzing their idol's every move. So, put the two stars together, add some baggy clothing, and the baby-on-board speculation is bound to follow. Here are the Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pregnancy rumors explained.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pregnancy rumors cause Twitter meltdown
The Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pregnancy rumors started the way most do — because of a baggy top. After Wilde was snapped wearing loose clothing, Twitter went into a meltdown. The result was as divisive as the current political landscape. Many called the rumored pregnancy a "publicity stunt," sparking furious debate. Others chose to go down the ageist and judgmental route.
"Pregnant at 40 with Harry styles baby while her bd is in another country with their kids dkdkdkddkskk," one user wrote. "What does her being 40 have to do with anything?" another clapped back. "'Olivia Wilde is pregnant with harry styles' baby' I thought we agreed to no longer talk about woman's [sic] bodies and assume that if they gained a few pounds, they are automatically pregnant. These comments get fatphobic, sexist, slut-shamey, and problematic so fast," another pointed out. Not surprisingly, neither Wilde nor Styles have commented publicly.
Styles' father once raved about what a great dad his son would be. However, he was 12 at the time, so make of that what you will. "He would be a responsible parent and just get on with it," Styles' father told The People, via Digital Spy. "I honestly think that's the way he would be." Meanwhile, for now, Styles enjoys playing "uncle" to former bandmate Louis Tomlinson's son, Freddie. "Harry has never seen Louis so happy, so completely focused, and so at peace," a source told Hollywood Life.