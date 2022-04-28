Olivia Wilde's Custody Situation With Jason Sudeikis Reportedly Takes A Dramatic Turn

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis appeared to have a fairytale romance... well... until they didn't, that is. The two first met back in 2011 at a party for "Saturday Night Live," with Sudeikis detailing their first interaction during a 2017 appearance on "The Late Late Show With Stephen Colbert." "I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am," he revealed of their first meeting, via People, sharing that he didn't put the move on the star because he heard she was already dating someone. "I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races," he recalled.

That blossomed into a full-blown romance, with the couple getting engaged two years later in early 2013 when a source confirmed the news to People and shared they were "so excited" and "very, very happy." Marriage didn't seem to be the first thing on their minds, though, as babies came before the two could head down the aisle. The two welcomed their son, Otis, in April 2014, and their daughter, Daisy, followed in October 2016, but this romance sadly just wasn't meant to be. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that Sudeikis and Wilde called off their engagement and were going their separate ways but, although things seemed to be pretty as amicable as they could be after that, it looks like things may now have taken a dramatic turn...