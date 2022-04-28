Olivia Wilde's Custody Situation With Jason Sudeikis Reportedly Takes A Dramatic Turn
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis appeared to have a fairytale romance... well... until they didn't, that is. The two first met back in 2011 at a party for "Saturday Night Live," with Sudeikis detailing their first interaction during a 2017 appearance on "The Late Late Show With Stephen Colbert." "I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am," he revealed of their first meeting, via People, sharing that he didn't put the move on the star because he heard she was already dating someone. "I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races," he recalled.
That blossomed into a full-blown romance, with the couple getting engaged two years later in early 2013 when a source confirmed the news to People and shared they were "so excited" and "very, very happy." Marriage didn't seem to be the first thing on their minds, though, as babies came before the two could head down the aisle. The two welcomed their son, Otis, in April 2014, and their daughter, Daisy, followed in October 2016, but this romance sadly just wasn't meant to be. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that Sudeikis and Wilde called off their engagement and were going their separate ways but, although things seemed to be pretty as amicable as they could be after that, it looks like things may now have taken a dramatic turn...
Olivia Wilde got served
Awkward! Olivia Wilde was reportedly targeted with legal papers in a very public way. The star made an appearance at CinemaCon on April 26 to promote her new movie "Don't Worry Darling" (which stars Wilde's boyfriend, Harry Styles, by the way!) when she became in involved in a very public serving. While on stage, a woman approached her from the audience and handed her a light brown envelope with the words "private and confidential" written across it, per People. Wilde then asked if the envelope was definitely for her, telling the crowd she was opening it then and there because she thought it was a script. After taking a peek, she said, "Okay, got it. Thank you," and carried on with her appearance, never mentioning the envelope again. Yikes.
As for what the envelope contained? Well, Deadline claimed it was legal papers from Jason Sudeikis relating to the custody of their two children, while a source told People that "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis."
Of course, someone getting close enough to serve Wilde raises some pretty serious security questions, causing head of CinemaCon Mitch Neuhauser to say in a statement obtained by Variety that they "will reevaluate our security protocols" in the name of safety. He added, "We will act accordingly because it's the right thing to do. We want to do the safe, proper thing."
Did Jason Sudeikis know?
So now we know all about Olivia Wilde's onstage encounter, what we want to know is how much her ex, Jason Sudeikis, actually has to do with the awkward moment. Well, according to a source who spoke out to People, "Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner." Us Weekly and TMZ also reported that Sudeikis was unaware of how the papers would be handed over, however, family law attorney David Glass suggested to People that, in a lot of cases, clients are often aware of the time and place papers will be served.
Sudeikis' spokesperson spoke out about the incident too, also denying he knew anything about the plan to get the papers to his ex. They told Deadline that the "Ted Lasso" actor had "no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered" and supposedly wasn't happy about how everything went down so publicly.
Co-parenting struggles?
As for how Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's relationship was prior to her being served, a source told E! News in July 2021 that how the two co-parented was "a work in progress" and they were "figuring it out as they go." They also revealed that Wilde supposedly wanted "to make co-parenting work and will do what it takes" with her former fiancé to make sure that happens. "She tries just keep the peace. She knows she is a great mom and will always do what's best for her kids," they added.
As for what Sudeikis has said about life after his split with his ex, the actor got pretty candid about his feelings towards Wilde that same month when he seemingly addressed Wilde's new romance with Harry Styles — just without naming any names. "I'll have a better understanding of why in a year. And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle," he told GQ at the time.
Sudeikis' interview came around the same time as a source claimed to Page Six that the star was "heartbroken" about his ex finding love with the "Adore You" singer. "They're going from strength to strength, and he's still massively upset and, to be honest, is still a little angry," they said.