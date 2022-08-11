Olivia Wilde Just Won Big Over Jason Sudeikis In Messy Custody Battle
It looks to have been a trying few weeks for Olivia Wilde. Rumors ran rampant in July that Florence Pugh, the star of Wilde's September film "Don't Worry Darling," was unhappy with Wilde and boyfriend Harry Styles' conduct during filming. Although the validity of said rumors remains to be confirmed, another ongoing personal drama has been unfolding for Wilde throughout 2022. Her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, infamously served Wilde over custody of their two children, Daisy and Otis, during her onstage presentation of "Don't Worry Darling" at April's CinemaCon. According to Sudeikis' motion, via the Daily Mail, he requested that their children be permanently relocated to New York City, with which Wilde has vehemently disagreed.
Hitting Sudeikis with her own legal papers, the "Booksmart" director slammed his "outrageous legal tactics" in her motion. "Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard," Wilde stated in her documents. Adding that Sudeikis deliberately served her "in the most aggressive manner possible," Wilde noted that the action was "extremely contrary to our children's best interests."
Although a source denied to Entertainment Weekly that Sudeikis knew of the timing of his papers' delivery, Wilde clearly took it as a personal affront. However, the "TRON: Legacy" star did score a recent major victory in this increasingly ugly custody battle.
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' children won't have to relocate
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' children will stay rooted in California with their mom, a judge ruled recently. According to Page Six, Sudeikis' 2021 petition to the New York City family court to move their kids, Daisy and Otis, permanently to New York, was dismissed in August. In the legal filing, the judge stated that, "New York was not the home state of the subject children; but rather California was the children's home state."
The decree comes after Wilde filed her own petition to "determine parental relationship in Superior Court of California, in LA" in May, meaning that any further steps taken in this custody battle will likely occur in that state, as well. In her court documents, Wilde claimed that Sudeikis, in filing his motion, broke a prior agreement they had to school their children in Los Angeles for the year. "Recently, however, Jason decided that he wanted to go to New York for the next year while he is not working and wanted the children to be with him there during this time off," Wilde's claim stated.
The suddenly highly publicized custody war came as a shock to most, as a source previously told People in 2020 that Sudeikis and Wilde had "transitioned into a great co-parenting routine" after an amicable breakup. All was not as well as painted, however, with Sudeikis telling GQ in 2021 that the previous year had been "a rock bottom" for him.