Olivia Wilde Just Won Big Over Jason Sudeikis In Messy Custody Battle

It looks to have been a trying few weeks for Olivia Wilde. Rumors ran rampant in July that Florence Pugh, the star of Wilde's September film "Don't Worry Darling," was unhappy with Wilde and boyfriend Harry Styles' conduct during filming. Although the validity of said rumors remains to be confirmed, another ongoing personal drama has been unfolding for Wilde throughout 2022. Her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, infamously served Wilde over custody of their two children, Daisy and Otis, during her onstage presentation of "Don't Worry Darling" at April's CinemaCon. According to Sudeikis' motion, via the Daily Mail, he requested that their children be permanently relocated to New York City, with which Wilde has vehemently disagreed.

Hitting Sudeikis with her own legal papers, the "Booksmart" director slammed his "outrageous legal tactics" in her motion. "Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard," Wilde stated in her documents. Adding that Sudeikis deliberately served her "in the most aggressive manner possible," Wilde noted that the action was "extremely contrary to our children's best interests."

Although a source denied to Entertainment Weekly that Sudeikis knew of the timing of his papers' delivery, Wilde clearly took it as a personal affront. However, the "TRON: Legacy" star did score a recent major victory in this increasingly ugly custody battle.