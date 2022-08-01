Did Florence Pugh And Olivia Wilde Really Have A Falling-Out Over Harry Styles?

"Midsommar" star Florence Pugh is becoming a big force to be reckoned with in Hollywood after adding a few brilliant blossoms to her floral crown: working with Greta Gerwig in the "Little Women" movie, joining the MCU in "Black Widow," and securing a role in the "Dune" sequel. But while her accomplishments continue piling up, she's apparently realized what will be at the forefront of many interviewers' minds as the premiere date of her movie "Don't Worry Darling" draws closer: obtaining a soundbite about her co-star Harry Styles.

At a Tiffany & Co. exhibition opening, London Live asked Pugh what it was like to work with the former One Direction member. "Obviously, everybody is going to be asking that question. But a total professional, and it was a great experience working together," she said. Pugh had to work closely with Styles, as they play husband and wife in the psychological thriller. Originally, Pugh's spouse was going to be portrayed by Shia LaBeouf, but insiders told Variety that director Olivia Wilde fired him and replaced him with Styles because she and other members of the cast found his behavior objectionable. Wilde and Styles then started dating, grabbing more headlines with a story that threatened to overshadow the film itself.

Yet another narrative gripped TikTok when one user created a viral video pointing out that Pugh has done little to promote "Don't Worry Darling," and now an insider has stepped forward to claim Pugh and Wilde are feuding over Styles.