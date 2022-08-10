Olivia Wilde Stands Her Ground Against Jason Sudeikis In Ongoing Custody Drama

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were once one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. According to Us Weekly, the pair first linked up in 2011, and at the time, Wilde and Sudeikis were fresh off divorces and the two hit it off at a "Saturday Night Live" after-party. Wilde chatted with Marie Claire in 2013 about how her divorce from Tao Ruspoli caused a lot of heartbreak, but ultimately led her to a good thing with Sudeikis. "I'm so grateful for the pain and the heartbreak. It gave me the courage to leave and brought me to the great love of my life," she shared.

During their time together, the couple welcomed two children — Daisy and Otis. According to Brides, they got engaged in 2012, but did not share the news publicly until 2013. Like several other Hollywood couples, Sudeikis and Wilde were not in a hurry to get married, and they never made it down the aisle. Wilde and Sudeikis called it quits in November 2020, and in an interview with GQ in 2021, the "SNL" alum broke his silence. "I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," he told the outlet. "And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."

Their two children always connect the couple, but tensions are running high for the former flames.