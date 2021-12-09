The Sweet And Unexpected Way Olivia Wilde Just Honored Her Children

Olivia Wilde — you know, the brilliant film director and actor, once engaged to Jason Sudeikis and now dating Harry Styles — also has some love to show for her two children, Otis and Daisy. She shares her 7- and 5-year-old kids with Sudeikis. While we all get more than enough information on the twists and turns of her love life, she does tend to keep her kids out of the spotlight. When the kiddos do show up on, say, her Instagram, their faces are usually fully or at least partially obscured from view.

That doesn't mean she isn't always ready to share with the world her love for her children, saying in an interview with Vogue that she owes it to them to be happy, and telling InStyle, "My role is to be a safe zone of support that'll hopefully counteract what society will inevitably do to them. When Daisy hits a place where she questions her worth, I want to be the one to remind her of the strength she innately has." She also displayed her affection for her kids in one particularly meaningful and beautiful way — fresh tattoos, of course.