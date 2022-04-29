How Did Olivia Wilde Really React To Getting Served Legal Docs On Stage?

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis never made it down the aisle, but when they were together, they had one of the most adorable romances in Hollywood. The seemingly unlikely pair linked up in 2011 after meeting at a "Saturday Night Live" party. They had both just gone through their own respective divorces at the time. In 2013, Wilde chatted with Marie Claire after finding romance again after going through a split. "I'm so grateful for the pain and the heartbreak. It gave me the courage to leave and brought me to the great love of my life," she shared. How sweet is that?

Over the holidays in 2012, Sudeikis got down on one knee and asked Wilde to be his wife, though the news was not made public until 2013. The two didn't officially marry during their time together, but they had two children — Otis and Daisy. The couple called off their engagement in 2020, and a source revealed Sudeikis was "absolutely heartbroken" over it. The "Ted Lasso" star also opened up about the demise of his relationship in a 2021 interview with GQ, trying to put a positive spin on such a tough time. "That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about," he told the outlet. "You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."

Now, things seem to be getting a little heated for the former pair.