Teresa Giudice Confirms Whether Or Not She Signed A Prenup With Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' wedding was one of the biggest reality TV moments of the summer. The big day — which was filmed for an upcoming Bravo special — was attended by several fellow housewives, including Dorinda Medley and Kenya Moore, per Us Weekly. However, there were two very important people that were not in attendance for the nuptials — Joe and Melissa Gorga. Joe, Giudice's only brother, and the "RHONJ" star's sister-in-law Melissa decided to skip the wedding after their on-going feud seemingly reached its peak, according to People.

During an episode on the "Melissa Gorga On Display" podcast, Joe opened up about missing the wedding and said, "To me, it was devastating. It really was. It was one of the hardest days of my life. It was bad" (via People). He continued, "This was all on her. This is what she really wanted." Although the newlyweds had over 200 guests at their wedding, according to NBC's "Today," it was slightly controversial that none of Giudice's relatives besides her daughters were there.

Ruelas and Joe seemed to get along well during Season 12 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" despite Ruelas' questionable past. However, the fans, unfortunately, did not give Giudice's now husband as easy of a time, per The U.S. Sun. And now, the reality star's prenup decision is causing an undeniable uproar amongst Bravo fans and viewers.