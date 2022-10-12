Teresa Giudice's New Husband Luis Ruelas Isn't Shying Away From Her Past

Teresa Giudice has revealed her steamy bedroom habits with Luis Ruelas, but their relationship is very good in other areas. Fans are happy for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" diva. From Giudice's prison time to her divorce from Joe Giudice, it hasn't been easy for the New Jersey reality star over the past few years. According to People, Giudice prayed to her late mom and dad, asking them to send her an "amazing guy," and then the "RHONJ" star met Ruelas. Giudice said, "I asked my parents, 'Please, can you send me an amazing guy?' The guy that they always wanted me to be with. Someone smart that treats me like a queen, like how my dad treated my mom. Everything, everything. ... And they did."

The Jersey lovebirds married on August 6, and the celebrity couple's honeymoon period is not over! Ruelas posted a wedding photo on Instagram with the sweetest message, writing, "@teresagiudice, you are the most amazing wife, mother, and person. There are so many ways to describe how I feel, but more than anything I am grateful. I'm grateful to you for your love." But Giudice's new husband isn't shying away from her past, which will make fans adore him even more.