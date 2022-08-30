Teresa Giudice Reveals Her Steamy Bedroom Habits With Luis Ruelas
Never one to shy away from an overshare or two, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice opened up about the details of her current sex life during a Q&A session at Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia. Giudice recently married fiance Luis "Louie" Ruelas in an extravagant ceremony that was pointedly not attended by her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga.
The Gorgas' absence wasn't the only conflict surrounding Giudice's nuptials. Serious allegations of abuse, law-breaking, and a violent temper against Ruelas were a source of concern for Giudice's castmates and a catalyst for tension on the show. But Giudice has stuck by her man since they first started dating in 2020, according to Us Weekly. Now that the two are married and back home from their honeymoon, the "RHONJ" OG is making it very clear to anyone who cares to know that she and her new hubbie simply cannot keep their hands off of each other.
Teresa Giudice says she has sex twice a day
Asked about her sex-life at the Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia Q&A, Teresa Giudice said, "Every day, twice a day," while her co-panelists Dolores Catania and Dorinda Medley pretended to be shocked. "Morning, noon, and night," Giudice went on. "Sometimes he gets me during the day." That's just what it's like to be in love, Giudice explained. "We're very sexual and I love it because when you love someone, you wanna be that way with them," she said. "I can't keep my hands off of him, he can't keep his hands off of me. I can't keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can't keep his tongue out of my mouth." If she wasn't constantly hot for him why would she even get married, Giudice asked the crowd.
Husband Louie Ruelas definitely wants the world to know how much he loves his new wife. In one typical Instagram post, he wrote a long caption that read, in part, "as a man we need certain things that we just don't know how to ask for & you serve me as much as I serve you. From the first moment We connected I knew you and I were looking for the same thing... LOVE."
It does make the world go 'round, as they say.