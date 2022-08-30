Teresa Giudice Reveals Her Steamy Bedroom Habits With Luis Ruelas

Asked about her sex-life at the Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia Q&A, Teresa Giudice said, "Every day, twice a day," while her co-panelists Dolores Catania and Dorinda Medley pretended to be shocked. "Morning, noon, and night," Giudice went on. "Sometimes he gets me during the day." That's just what it's like to be in love, Giudice explained. "We're very sexual and I love it because when you love someone, you wanna be that way with them," she said. "I can't keep my hands off of him, he can't keep his hands off of me. I can't keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can't keep his tongue out of my mouth." If she wasn't constantly hot for him why would she even get married, Giudice asked the crowd.

Husband Louie Ruelas definitely wants the world to know how much he loves his new wife. In one typical Instagram post, he wrote a long caption that read, in part, "as a man we need certain things that we just don't know how to ask for & you serve me as much as I serve you. From the first moment We connected I knew you and I were looking for the same thing... LOVE."

It does make the world go 'round, as they say.