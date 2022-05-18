Teresa Giudice's Fiance Luis Ruelas Finally Responds To Abuse Allegations

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

When Teresa Giudice got engaged to Luis "Louie" Ruelas, fans were delighted. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star had a rough few years after prison and her divorce from Joe Giudice. Louie, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur with two kids, so it seemed the "RHONJ" queen found her happily ever after. What? It's "Real Housewives," not a fairy tale!

In Season 12 of "RHONJ," rumors of abuse stemming from Louie's previous relationships caused tension. On top of his tumultuous past, a strange video with Teresa's fiancé surfaced. During the May 17 episode of the "RHONJ" reunion, Louie even acknowledged being on the show "was horrible," and said the experience was "really painful." It's also been painful for co-star Margaret Josephs, too! Margaret tried talking to Teresa about Louie, causing major fireworks.

The table-flipping Teresa continues to stand by her man, telling ET, "You can't help who you fall in love with," and she's grateful Louie supports her work on reality TV. The mom-of-four continued, "It's hard. People don't want to be in the spotlight." But on May 17, Louie finally responded to the abuse allegations. Teresa's fiancé set the record straight with Andy Cohen on the "RHONJ" reunion show.