Teresa Giudice's Fiance Luis Ruelas Finally Responds To Abuse Allegations
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.
When Teresa Giudice got engaged to Luis "Louie" Ruelas, fans were delighted. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star had a rough few years after prison and her divorce from Joe Giudice. Louie, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur with two kids, so it seemed the "RHONJ" queen found her happily ever after. What? It's "Real Housewives," not a fairy tale!
In Season 12 of "RHONJ," rumors of abuse stemming from Louie's previous relationships caused tension. On top of his tumultuous past, a strange video with Teresa's fiancé surfaced. During the May 17 episode of the "RHONJ" reunion, Louie even acknowledged being on the show "was horrible," and said the experience was "really painful." It's also been painful for co-star Margaret Josephs, too! Margaret tried talking to Teresa about Louie, causing major fireworks.
The table-flipping Teresa continues to stand by her man, telling ET, "You can't help who you fall in love with," and she's grateful Louie supports her work on reality TV. The mom-of-four continued, "It's hard. People don't want to be in the spotlight." But on May 17, Louie finally responded to the abuse allegations. Teresa's fiancé set the record straight with Andy Cohen on the "RHONJ" reunion show.
Teresa Giudice's fiancé Louie tells his side of the story
Andy Cohen grilled Teresa Giudice's fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, during the May 17 "RHONJ" reunion. "A lot of women that you've dated who have unkind things to say about you," Andy began before adding, "There's road rage incidents, you demand sex all the time, emotionally abusive, slashed a girlfriend's tire, your family doesn't like you, physical abuse in front of kids ... is any of it true?" Louie responded, "We were basically in toxic relationships ... When you're in toxic relationships, it felt emotionally abusive to me, but I'm not gonna label it that way."
Louie continued, "Two incidents have come up recently, and those were arguments with my wife over my children when we were getting divorced." Louie defended his actions, saying, "had arguments with his wife, she walks into the house and calls the police. That's the extent of it." Finally, Louie and Teresa said he never "hit" his ex. But there is good news on the horizon in Jersey! People reported Margaret Josephs had changed her mind about Louie. Margaret told People, "He spoke a lot at the reunion ... I think he said some very valid things at the reunion, and I was very impressed with him there."
Who knows? Maybe Margaret and Teresa can make up before the wedding? It's never boring with the "Real Housewives of New Jersey!"