Kaley Cuoco Had An Emotional Reaction To Selma Blair's DWTS Exit

Since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, Selma Blair has become an inspiration to her fans by documenting her lows and highs on Instagram — from the heartbreaking realization that she could no longer show her son how to perform a cartwheel to dancing on her tiptoes on a rocky seashore less than three years later.

In the documentary "Introducing, Selma Blair," the actor revealed that she was advised to prepare for her death when she was undergoing treatment for MS, but a risky stem cell transplant gave her a new lease on life in 2019, per Vanity Fair. Her determination to live her best life has also carried the "Cruel Intentions" star far — all the way to the cast of "Dancing with the Stars," in fact. But the transplant wasn't a miracle cure, and Blair told "Access" that she worried she might freeze up on the dance floor during her first "DWTS" performance because of the way her body reacts to adrenaline.

Blair and her dance partner, Sasha Farber, made it to Week 5 of the competition before Blair had to bid the ballroom a sad farewell. She'd moved pretty much everyone to tears week after week, and her swan song received a perfect score from the judges, per TheWrap. So many people were sad to see her go, including "The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco.