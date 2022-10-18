The Heartbreaking Reason Selma Blair Had To Exit Dancing With The Stars

Selma Blair has sadly had to say goodbye to "Dancing with the Stars" for a heartbreaking reason. The "Legally Blonde" star has been competing on Season 31 of the dance competition, the first ever season to air on Disney+, appearing alongside the likes of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"'s Teresa Giudice, "American Idol" winner Jordin Sparks, and actor Wayne Brady.

The "Cruel Intentions" star was partnered with Sasha Farber, and her involvement with the show marked a poignant moment in the wake of her 2018 Multiple sclerosis diagnosis. "I'm beyond thrilled. I'm [here] with perspective and coming back and realizing the support of people when you try — it's changed my life. This is so powerful to me," she said on "Good Morning America" in September. "I am thrilled to learn how to move my body better right now," she continued, adding she was excited to get to know her fellow competitors and to cheer one another on.

Blair went on to thrill the judges week after week, keeping fans updated with her journey via Instagram. On September 27, she shared a video of her dance and gave an insight into her difficulties dancing with MS. "The real personal victory for me was still being able to continue when I lost some control of my left leg towards the end... my body did what bodies can do (especially with MS) and the show went on," she wrote. But, sadly, the show can no longer going on.