Kathy Hilton's Daughter Nicky Comes To Her Defense Over RHOBH Treatment

Kathy Hilton became the focal point of a messy feud on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" when she took exception with how cast mates treated her during a trip to Aspen. "We were at the club and Kathy was having an absolute meltdown," Lisa Rinna said during an "RHOBH" episode that aired in September (via People). Further controversy mounted when Hilton was upset that her sister Kyle Richards did not come to her defense. "Kathy was saying she was pissed off and that I had to leave the club right now," Richards recalled on the show.

After referring to Rinna as a "bully" on the reunion show, Hilton doubled down on her distaste for the "Melrose Place" alum. "She is a bully. She bullied everybody, and I think that is just the worst," Hilton told Extra on October 14. In a separate interview, the Bravolebrity revealed she was so fed up with her "RHOBH" cast mates that she had zero interest in returning to the show with the same co-stars. "I don't ever like to say what other people should be. I just think that you need to mix things up a little bit," Hilton told Us Weekly on October 14.

The on-screen drama reportedly spilled over to real life for Hilton and Richards, as the two sisters continued to feud off-camera. This led Kathy's daughters, Nicky and Paris Hilton to intervene in an attempt to patch things up, according to People. Not long after, Nicky weighed-in on all the "RHOBH" feuds.