Lisa Rinna Is Leaning Into Her Messy Feud With Kathy Hilton

On October 5, reality TV enthusiasts were finally treated to the jaw-dropping season finale of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." One of the most surprising tidbits from the episode involved Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna, who were accused by Kyle Richards of leaking Kathy Hilton's Aspen meltdown to the press (via The U.S. Sun). While the accusation was left up in the air at the end of the season, the show's reunion trailer hinted that the drama between Hilton and Rinna was far from over.

In a brief teaser, the L.A. socialite accuses the "Melrose Place" actor of "fighting with everybody" before calling her "the biggest bully of Hollywood" (via Page Six). Hilton also accuses Rinna of dragging out the feud because her contract was "coming up."

In response to the drama-filled trailer, the "Days of our Lives" star took to Instagram and poked fun at the fashion designer's comments. "The biggest bully in Hollywood, And everyone knows it," she wrote alongside a picture of her M&M character. While Hilton has refrained from responding to Rinna directly, fans have taken to the comments section of the Instagram post to express their mixed reactions. One person wrote: "You're making a way too big a deal over this situation. She apologized." Another fan commented: "People really are pressed that you're out here doing your job on housewives and stirring the pot." It's safe to say that the Rinna and Hilton saga is just beginning.