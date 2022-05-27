Kathy Hilton Just Hinted At A Messy Feud With Some Of Her RHOBH Co-Stars
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards's tumultuous relationship was rocky long before they were on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" together. "Kyle and I have had our ups and downs, and if my mom was still here, [that] never would've happened," Hilton told Variety in 2021. "It was heartbreaking to me, and my husband could see that." The socialite said that she and Richards had worked on their relationship, and that was a major contributing factor to Hilton wanting to join the reality show. However, joining "RHOBH" may have only added fuel to the fire of their feud.
Richards has said she lobbied producers to have her sister join the hit Bravo series for Season 11, but the dynamic caused issues between the pair. "It's so complicated and complex. All I can say is, we're family and we're going to have these moments," the "Halloween Kills" actor told Page Six on May 11 about Hilton. "The fact that we're on television complicates things."
Their on-screen issues appeared to continue when the trailer for Season 12 of "RHOBH" dropped and other castmates were involved in the drama between the two sisters. "You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I'm sorry, Kathy, you're not going to get away with it," Lisa Rinna said in the explosive trailer, per E!, while Erika Jayne hinted that she too wanted to see Hilton get her comeuppance. Amidst that turmoil, Hilton seemed to drop an eyebrow-raising post online.
Did Kathy Hilton take online shots?
Kathy Hilton shared a post on Instagram that discussed how to protect oneself when they have narcissists in their inner circle. "A narcissist however, will only be there for you because they need it," the original post read which Hilton shared to her Instagram Story on May 25, per Page Six. The post mentioned "drama" at the same time the fashion designer was dealing with her own. "To feed on the drama. To promote their fake persona," the quote continued about narcissists. "You are an opportunity to be capitalized on. Your misfortune, is their fortune." Hilton added, "So true!!!!!" along with the post. To further stir the pot, the "RHOBH" castmate later posted a photo of Kermit the Frog sipping tea — but quickly deleted the meme.
Less than two weeks earlier, Kyle Richards spoke about the on-screen blow-up with Hilton and how it affected her. "It was very upsetting," the reality star told ET on May 18. The actor found it especially difficult because she had championed having Hilton join the "RHOBH" cast. "It's hard. It's really hard to do reality television with family. It just is," Richards added.
The month before, Hilton had expressed regret about her involvement in the on-screen drama with her sister that apparently unfolded over Season 12. "I don't want to give away the storyline. I should have never said anything to anyone about my sister Kyle, or anyone," she told E! on April 27.