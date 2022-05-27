Kathy Hilton Just Hinted At A Messy Feud With Some Of Her RHOBH Co-Stars

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards's tumultuous relationship was rocky long before they were on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" together. "Kyle and I have had our ups and downs, and if my mom was still here, [that] never would've happened," Hilton told Variety in 2021. "It was heartbreaking to me, and my husband could see that." The socialite said that she and Richards had worked on their relationship, and that was a major contributing factor to Hilton wanting to join the reality show. However, joining "RHOBH" may have only added fuel to the fire of their feud.

Richards has said she lobbied producers to have her sister join the hit Bravo series for Season 11, but the dynamic caused issues between the pair. "It's so complicated and complex. All I can say is, we're family and we're going to have these moments," the "Halloween Kills" actor told Page Six on May 11 about Hilton. "The fact that we're on television complicates things."

Their on-screen issues appeared to continue when the trailer for Season 12 of "RHOBH" dropped and other castmates were involved in the drama between the two sisters. "You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I'm sorry, Kathy, you're not going to get away with it," Lisa Rinna said in the explosive trailer, per E!, while Erika Jayne hinted that she too wanted to see Hilton get her comeuppance. Amidst that turmoil, Hilton seemed to drop an eyebrow-raising post online.