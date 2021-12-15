Kathy Hilton's Return To RHOBH Confirms What We Suspected All Along

Kathy Hilton has become an instant fan-favorite on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The mother of famous heiress Paris Hilton joined her sister Kyle Richards on the "RHOBH" cast on the raved-about 11th season in the series. Not only did viewers enjoy Kathy's kooky on-screen personality, but fans saw the socialite and her sister reconcile on the show after a turbulent past as a family. "We started to put the pieces back together a couple years ago," Kathy said of mending her relationship with Kyle to Variety. "Nothing should ever come between sisters."

Fans were excited to see Kathy return as a "friend of" the Housewives on Season 12, however, news broke that Kathy was holding out on filming with Bravo until they gave her a raise, per TMZ. Kathy refuted the claims she was demanding more money and blamed her absence from the Season 12 cameras on her daughter Paris getting married. "The reason I'm not back yet is I've just been doing a wedding," Kathy told E! News. "Everybody speculates and all that, but I've been busy and haven't had a chance to really focus and talk with my team and see, you know, what's going on."

Despite Kathy claiming she was missing out on "RHOBH" for the wedding, the details about her return to the hit show confirms what fans suspected all along.