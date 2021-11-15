Is Kathy Hilton Returning To RHOBH?

Kathy Hilton is answering to rumors about her return to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ...kind of.

The reality star and socialite previously joined the Bravo series as a "friend" in Season 11 just to spend some time with her sister, Kyle Richards. "I thought it would be an opportunity for us to spend time together," Kathy said to People. "I really missed her. It takes time, but it feels so good to be where we are now. And I've really appreciated this time." Kathy and Kyle's relationship has been on the rocks for decades due to beef between their mogul husbands. According to E! News, Rick Hilton refused to make Mauricio Umansky partner at his real estate firm years ago, forcing a rift between the two sisters.

"Kyle and I have had our ups and downs, and if my mom was still here, it never would've happened," admitted Kathy to Variety back in July. "We started to put the pieces back together a couple years ago. I had a little birthday dinner for her here at the house. I started to see what I was missing out on with my nieces," she added. "Nothing should ever come between sisters. It was heartbreaking to me, and my husband could see that." Kathy revealed that when producers of "RHOBH" asked her to join Season 11, she couldn't say no ...but has Kathy said "no" to Season 12?