Is Kathy Hilton Returning To RHOBH?
Kathy Hilton is answering to rumors about her return to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ...kind of.
The reality star and socialite previously joined the Bravo series as a "friend" in Season 11 just to spend some time with her sister, Kyle Richards. "I thought it would be an opportunity for us to spend time together," Kathy said to People. "I really missed her. It takes time, but it feels so good to be where we are now. And I've really appreciated this time." Kathy and Kyle's relationship has been on the rocks for decades due to beef between their mogul husbands. According to E! News, Rick Hilton refused to make Mauricio Umansky partner at his real estate firm years ago, forcing a rift between the two sisters.
"Kyle and I have had our ups and downs, and if my mom was still here, it never would've happened," admitted Kathy to Variety back in July. "We started to put the pieces back together a couple years ago. I had a little birthday dinner for her here at the house. I started to see what I was missing out on with my nieces," she added. "Nothing should ever come between sisters. It was heartbreaking to me, and my husband could see that." Kathy revealed that when producers of "RHOBH" asked her to join Season 11, she couldn't say no ...but has Kathy said "no" to Season 12?
Nikki and Paris Hilton did not want their mom to join RHOBH
After Kathy Hilton missed out on early filming of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," fans wondered if the star would return to the Bravo reality series for Season 12 for more family drama with her sister Kyle Richards. "You know, I don't know what I'm doing tomorrow," Kathy said to Entertainment Tonight about her future with the "Housewives." "I could be skiing off Mount Everest. I don't right now."
Kathy's decision may have something to do with her famous daughters Paris and Nikki Hilton. In June, the socialite told Entertainment Tonight it was her daughters that were most hesitant about the star joining "RHOBH" for Season 11. "I didn't understand why they would be so concerned," shared Kathy. In an episode of Paris' podcast "This Is Paris," Nikki explained her feelings, telling fans, "I'm not knocking the show! I love the show! I am a huge fan. But if someone were to ask me, do you want your mother being on it? No! And the funny thing is, believe it or not, my mom's never even seen the show! She doesn't know what she's getting into."
Kathy assured she had no plans to "be cursing and starting fights" in Season 11, a sentiment we are sure she will keep if the celeb returns to Bravo come Season 12.