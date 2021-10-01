Kathy Hilton Gets Candid About Her Future On RHOBH

Kathy Hilton stopped by "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on September 30 to discuss her future on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and she had a lot to say about it.

"Well, we first have to see if I'm invited back," she explained. "This Friday, we do the reunion, so between that and then meeting you, I did not sleep last night. By the way, I love you so much. I have vaseline in my mouth and on my teeth and my hands are freezing and it's because of you and the reunion." Kathy then shared why she's so nervous. "The reunion will be fun, but what I'm trying to say is, about two weeks after the reunion we find out if we're invited back. I would love to, I had a lot of fun."

Fans clamored for Kathy's return, as she's breathed new life into the show. One wrote, "​​They can't not bring back Kathy. She has made people tune into the show again." Another added, "She's the reason why I watch the show! She's awesome." A third fan chimed in with, "She is cool and normal, not like the others really."

So, what else has Kathy said about her time on the reality show? Keep reading for more details.