Kathy Hilton Gets Candid About Her Future On RHOBH
Kathy Hilton stopped by "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on September 30 to discuss her future on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and she had a lot to say about it.
"Well, we first have to see if I'm invited back," she explained. "This Friday, we do the reunion, so between that and then meeting you, I did not sleep last night. By the way, I love you so much. I have vaseline in my mouth and on my teeth and my hands are freezing and it's because of you and the reunion." Kathy then shared why she's so nervous. "The reunion will be fun, but what I'm trying to say is, about two weeks after the reunion we find out if we're invited back. I would love to, I had a lot of fun."
Fans clamored for Kathy's return, as she's breathed new life into the show. One wrote, "They can't not bring back Kathy. She has made people tune into the show again." Another added, "She's the reason why I watch the show! She's awesome." A third fan chimed in with, "She is cool and normal, not like the others really."
So, what else has Kathy said about her time on the reality show? Keep reading for more details.
Kathy Hilton loves being the 'breakout star' on 'RHOBH'
Kathy Hilton is no stranger to fame, but her immediate popularity on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has taken her by surprise, according to a June interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"I am really flattered and very happy," she said of her instant popularity on the show. "Any time anybody's ever seen me on TV, there is this very serious side ... and so, [with Housewives], I'm comfortable, because I go back with Lisa Rinna for 25 years. I know Dorit [Kemsley] and socially we've been together many times, so I'm very comfortable with her. Garcelle [Beauvais], we've been out socially." And of course, she got a "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" moment by getting to film with her sister, Kyle Richards. "I was just very comfortable. But it was really interesting for me to watch. Sometimes, I can't watch because I'll think, 'Oh, my goodness, I have no makeup on, how can I really let people see me like this?' You know?" she continued.
Kathy called the cast a "girls' club," adding, "I feel like I'm a member of a very special group of dynamic women — that have their drama — and I love to be in the middle of it." We hope Kathy returns for Season 12!