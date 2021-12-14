How Is Garcelle Beauvais Feeling Amid Her COVID-19 Diagnosis?

Garcelle Beauvais is opening up to fans about her recent diagnosis of COVID-19. On December 13, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star revealed in a video cross-posted on her socials that she tested positive for coronavirus and will be quarantining for the next 10 days.

Dressed in a casual outfit with little to no makeup on, Garcelle addressed her followers. "Hey guys, happy Monday. Well, I hope it's a good Monday for you. I found out I tested positive for COVID," she said. She explained while she tested positive for the virus, her sons, Jax and Jaid, have tested negative but will continue to be tested.

Despite her diagnosis, Garcelle revealed she will be keeping busy during her quarantine. "The Real" co-host let fans know while she is quarantining, she might pop into the girl chat segment of the talk show via Zoom. But, while Garcelle kept a positive attitude in her video for fans, how is she really feeling despite her positive COVID test?