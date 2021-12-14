How Is Garcelle Beauvais Feeling Amid Her COVID-19 Diagnosis?
Garcelle Beauvais is opening up to fans about her recent diagnosis of COVID-19. On December 13, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star revealed in a video cross-posted on her socials that she tested positive for coronavirus and will be quarantining for the next 10 days.
Dressed in a casual outfit with little to no makeup on, Garcelle addressed her followers. "Hey guys, happy Monday. Well, I hope it's a good Monday for you. I found out I tested positive for COVID," she said. She explained while she tested positive for the virus, her sons, Jax and Jaid, have tested negative but will continue to be tested.
Despite her diagnosis, Garcelle revealed she will be keeping busy during her quarantine. "The Real" co-host let fans know while she is quarantining, she might pop into the girl chat segment of the talk show via Zoom. But, while Garcelle kept a positive attitude in her video for fans, how is she really feeling despite her positive COVID test?
Garcelle Beauvais says she is feeling fine and is remaining optimistic
In the video, Garcelle Beauvais made sure to let everyone know she is currently feeling fine. "I feel okay, I'm sure I will continue to feel okay," she said, while at the same time advising her followers to take COVID-19 seriously. "This stuff is crazy. Be careful out there, be safe," she emphasized. In her caption, Garcelle said she is vaccinated and is thankful she hasn't shown any symptoms.
After letting everyone know the news, fellow Bravolebrities rushed to the comments to wish Garcelle well and give her some binge-worthy content to consume during her quarantine (at Garcelle's request). "SO glad you're feeling ok! Stay well (and watch MAID)," "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Heather Dubrow commented. Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey chimed in, "Wishing you a speedy recovery!" and added three prayer emojis.
While multiple Housewives wished Garcelle well, she is not the only Beverly Hills Housewife to recently test positive for the virus. Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna also tested positive, per People — and the three cast members' diagnoses has caused production on Season 12 to pause. While Erika nor Lisa have spoken out about their diagnosis, Bravo production told People that all of the women are vaccinated and will be fine.