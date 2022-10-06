Kathy Hilton Seemingly Adds Fuel To Her Drama With Sister Kyle Richards
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards, who are half-sisters and stars of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," have been feuding during the latest season of the hit Bravo series. When all of the housewives took a trip to Aspen, Colorado, the drama that ensued was beyond overwhelming. During the trip, Lisa Rinna claimed that there was some serious tension between Richards and Hilton, although the actual reason for it remains unclear. Rinna explained (via Page Six), "[Hilton] said, 'I will destroy Kyle and her family if it's the last thing I ever do.'"
Sutton Stracke claimed that the drama began because none of the housewives wanted to do a conga line with Hilton, but there seems to be something missing from that story. In a confessional, Richards explained, "Kathy was saying that she was pissed off and that I had to leave the club right now." However, Richards refused and the group continued to stay at the club, which only infuriated Hilton.
There seemed to be some definite tension between the sisters, but Hilton told ET in July that things were now going well despite past drama. When asked what their relationship was like, she replied, "We're great. You know, I had said some things out of frustration, that I was feeling personally," but she explained that they had since made amends. Now, however, Hilton is adding fuel to the rumor that things aren't so great between her and Richards anymore.
Kathy Hilton may have subtly thrown shade at Kyle Richards online
Viewers are currently watching tension grow between half sisters Kyle Richard and Kathy Hilton during the current season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." However, as filming wrapped months ago, it's been unclear where the sisters' relationship currently stands. Although Hilton insisted that they were in a good place back in July during an interview with ET, fans now think that may no longer be the case.
Hilton took to Instagram to post a clip of herself dancing with two friends, Brenda Harvey-Richie and La Toya Jackson, with the caption, "Love my sisters." None of Hilton's sisters, including Kyle Richards, however, were involved in the post. While the timing might just be a coincidence, fans are taking the post as a sign that there's still a rift between Richards and Hilton.
One fan commented, "The shade of it all!" Another wrote, "I thought you were better than that @kathyhilton damn now I feel really sorry for @kylerichards18. This is too much." Another user commented on the post, "That's such a dig at you actual sisters ! Messed up! Just own your faults." The majority of the comments on the post are praising Hilton for throwing shade or criticizing her for taking family drama to social media. And while it's unclear what Hilton's genuine motive was for posting the video, the drama doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon.