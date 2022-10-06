Kathy Hilton Seemingly Adds Fuel To Her Drama With Sister Kyle Richards

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards, who are half-sisters and stars of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," have been feuding during the latest season of the hit Bravo series. When all of the housewives took a trip to Aspen, Colorado, the drama that ensued was beyond overwhelming. During the trip, Lisa Rinna claimed that there was some serious tension between Richards and Hilton, although the actual reason for it remains unclear. Rinna explained (via Page Six), "[Hilton] said, 'I will destroy Kyle and her family if it's the last thing I ever do.'"

Sutton Stracke claimed that the drama began because none of the housewives wanted to do a conga line with Hilton, but there seems to be something missing from that story. In a confessional, Richards explained, "Kathy was saying that she was pissed off and that I had to leave the club right now." However, Richards refused and the group continued to stay at the club, which only infuriated Hilton.

There seemed to be some definite tension between the sisters, but Hilton told ET in July that things were now going well despite past drama. When asked what their relationship was like, she replied, "We're great. You know, I had said some things out of frustration, that I was feeling personally," but she explained that they had since made amends. Now, however, Hilton is adding fuel to the rumor that things aren't so great between her and Richards anymore.