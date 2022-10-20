Anna Faris Makes Disturbing Claims About Her On-Set Treatment

Anna Faris is detailing her traumatizing experience with a Hollywood director. Faris has been in the industry for over two decades and has appeared in dozens of notable films and television shows like "Scary Movie," "The House Bunny," and "Mom," to name a few. In 2017, the "Just Friends" star spoke out against an unidentified director who allegedly smacked her on the butt while on set. "I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard. And all I could do was giggle," she said during an episode of her "Unqualified" podcast (via Variety).

The incident reportedly occurred back in 2006 and happened during a time where many Hollywood executives and people of power were getting away with such behavior. "I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, 'Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.' And that's how I dismissed it," she continued. "It made me feel small. He wouldn't have done that to the lead male."

Although Faris uncovered the truth about this famous director nearly five years ago, she never revealed his name — until now.