Anna Faris Makes Disturbing Claims About Her On-Set Treatment
Anna Faris is detailing her traumatizing experience with a Hollywood director. Faris has been in the industry for over two decades and has appeared in dozens of notable films and television shows like "Scary Movie," "The House Bunny," and "Mom," to name a few. In 2017, the "Just Friends" star spoke out against an unidentified director who allegedly smacked her on the butt while on set. "I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard. And all I could do was giggle," she said during an episode of her "Unqualified" podcast (via Variety).
The incident reportedly occurred back in 2006 and happened during a time where many Hollywood executives and people of power were getting away with such behavior. "I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, 'Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.' And that's how I dismissed it," she continued. "It made me feel small. He wouldn't have done that to the lead male."
Although Faris uncovered the truth about this famous director nearly five years ago, she never revealed his name — until now.
Anna Faris claims Ivan Reitman was a 'reign of terror' on set
During an all-new episode of Anna Faris' podcast "Unqualfied," the "Brokeback Mountain" star disclosed that Ivan Reitman was the director who slapped her butt without her consent. She also described him as a "reign of terror" to work with. Faris noted that "he was a yeller" and claimed he "humiliated" her while on set of their 2006 film "My Super Ex-Girlfriend."
"He would bring down somebody every day, and my first day, it was me," she told guest Lena Dunham. Faris recounted Reitman was angry that she was late to her first scene, and without taking into consideration that something possibly happened, he began to berate her. "Ivan is just taking me down ... He's like, 'You can't play like that around here!' — and I was like 'Don't do it, don't cry, no crying,'" she added. "I felt angry and hurt." The "Entourage" actor explained that wig glue fell and stained her clothes, which resulted in her being 20 minutes late. After telling her story and shining a light on her experience, Dunham backed up Faris' claims and believes she isn't "the first person who's reported that." The "Camping" producer revealed she once stopped by a set Reitman was directing and was shocked at the energy. "This is a comedy, but no one's laughing and everybody's scared."
According to the AP, Reitman died in his sleep in February at the age of 75.