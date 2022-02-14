The Tragic Death Of Ghostbusters Director Ivan Reitman

Legendary director and producer Ivan Reitman has died. He was 75 years old.

Reitman passed away in his sleep while at home in Montecito, California on the evening of February 12, as reported by The Associated Press. His death was confirmed by his adult children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman, and Caroline Reitman. "Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life," the joint statement read. "We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."

Reitman was perhaps best known for his work in the supernatural comedy film series, "Ghostbusters." During a 2007 interview with CBC, Reitman remembered the moment he first saw the film's stars in their iconic ghostbusting attire. "There was just something so extraordinary about that image," he revealed. "I turned to the script assistant next to me and said, 'I think this movie's gonna work.'" And that it did! But now on the heels of Reitman's death, many are left with only fond memories of the iconic movie mogul.