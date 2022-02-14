How Much Was Ivan Reitman Worth When He Died?

Famous producer and director Ivan Reitman was worth a whopping $100 million at the time of his death, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Still, the powerful movie mogul remained humble as evidenced by a November 2021 interview he did with The Guardian alongside his son, Jason Reitman. "This movie is a lovely combination of our two sensibilities. It has the style of what Jason has developed in his directorial life, coupled with the fantastical storytelling that represents the original 'Ghostbusters.' I'm just delighted to be involved," Ivan said about passing the "Ghostbusters" baton off to his budding filmmaker son.

According to Jason, however, his dad was the reason he decided to make the 2021 "Ghostbusters" sequel. "He said to me: 'You will be surprised by your greatest success and your greatest failure. You can't decide them in advance. Your only regret will be not making more movies, so just keep telling stories,'" Jason revealed when asked about professional advice that his dad has given him over the years. "Of course you want people to like your movie. But if I had to narrow it down to who I made this movie for, it was my Dad," he declared. RIP Ivan Reitman.