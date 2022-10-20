John Legend Opens Up About How Pregnancy Loss Affected His Marriage With Chrissy Teigen

In a new interview with Jay Shetty on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, John Legend gave further insight into how Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy loss strengthened their marriage. "I've seen so much growth through our grief and through our tragedy," he explained. "It's always going to be a part of who we are, and I'm fine with that."

Additionally, Legend revealed their experience helped him better understand Teigen. "I've just learned so much about her personality, how she reacts to stress, how she reacts to life, how she can find a joke in like the craziest, even in grief, she's able to find humor," he said on the podcast. "I think you see so many things about your partner as you grow together and as you experience adversity together, and what I've seen from her just made me love her more and value her more."

Legend's interview came a couple of months after Teigen announced on Instagram that they were expecting another child. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote in August 2022. "One billion shots later ... we have another on the way."