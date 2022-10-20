John Legend Opens Up About How Pregnancy Loss Affected His Marriage With Chrissy Teigen
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have both opened up about how they've navigated their marriage after their pregnancy loss. Back in September 2020, the cookbook author and 'All of Me" singer revealed that Teigen suffered a miscarriage in a heartbreaking Instagram post. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Teigen wrote alongside photos from the tragic moment. Since then, the two have remained open books about their loss through various mediums.
During his 2020 performance at the Billboard Awards, Legend seemingly acknowledged the incident when he dedicated his song "Never Break" to the "Chrissy's Court" star, per NBC News. That same month, Teigen wrote about their experience in an emotional essay for Medium. "People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart. A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with love of something I loved so much," she wrote. With it being just over two years since the miscarriage, Legend has given a new statement about the life-changing experience and its effect on their marriage.
John Legend says he loves and values Chrissy Teigen more
In a new interview with Jay Shetty on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, John Legend gave further insight into how Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy loss strengthened their marriage. "I've seen so much growth through our grief and through our tragedy," he explained. "It's always going to be a part of who we are, and I'm fine with that."
Additionally, Legend revealed their experience helped him better understand Teigen. "I've just learned so much about her personality, how she reacts to stress, how she reacts to life, how she can find a joke in like the craziest, even in grief, she's able to find humor," he said on the podcast. "I think you see so many things about your partner as you grow together and as you experience adversity together, and what I've seen from her just made me love her more and value her more."
Legend's interview came a couple of months after Teigen announced on Instagram that they were expecting another child. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote in August 2022. "One billion shots later ... we have another on the way."