Andy Cohen's Reunion Treatment Of One Beverly Hills Housewife Has Fans Fuming

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 12 was much talked-about due to its many controversial storylines. One particular housewife that had fans outraged was Lisa Rinna. The former "Days of Our Lives" star was known for being a pot-stirrer on the show but this year, she also didn't hold back on social media.

In July, Rinna addressed her feud with her castmate Garcelle Beauvais in an Instagram Story, captured by a Twitter user. "We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called racist. That's bulls***," she wrote. Rinna then slammed "The Real Housewives of Dubai" when she told fans (via Us Weekly), "And if you are just so triggered by our show and lot of you p***ies are go watch Dubai." The "RHODubai" cast was quick to respond, with Chanel Ayan tweeting, "Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth."

Rinna acknowledged that she had been messy on social media and blamed her behavior on her mother's recent death. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote (via People), "I have had a really rough time of it I think you've seen how hard this has hit me. I'm sorry if I've raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you." Many fans weren't quick to forgive Rinna and hoped she would be held accountable during the Season 12 reunion. However, "RHOBH" fans were left disappointed.