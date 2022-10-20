Andy Cohen's Reunion Treatment Of One Beverly Hills Housewife Has Fans Fuming
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 12 was much talked-about due to its many controversial storylines. One particular housewife that had fans outraged was Lisa Rinna. The former "Days of Our Lives" star was known for being a pot-stirrer on the show but this year, she also didn't hold back on social media.
In July, Rinna addressed her feud with her castmate Garcelle Beauvais in an Instagram Story, captured by a Twitter user. "We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called racist. That's bulls***," she wrote. Rinna then slammed "The Real Housewives of Dubai" when she told fans (via Us Weekly), "And if you are just so triggered by our show and lot of you p***ies are go watch Dubai." The "RHODubai" cast was quick to respond, with Chanel Ayan tweeting, "Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth."
Rinna acknowledged that she had been messy on social media and blamed her behavior on her mother's recent death. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote (via People), "I have had a really rough time of it I think you've seen how hard this has hit me. I'm sorry if I've raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you." Many fans weren't quick to forgive Rinna and hoped she would be held accountable during the Season 12 reunion. However, "RHOBH" fans were left disappointed.
Andy Cohen let Lisa Rinna off the hook too easily
During the second part of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 12 reunion, Andy Cohen addressed Lisa Rinna's social media outbursts. "Lisa, I have spoken to you about this privately many times. Your social media is disastrous," he told the housewife (via Page Six). Cohen then brought up Rinna's claim that she was done with posting about "RHOBH" and yet started "posting up a storm about the reunion." Rinna admitted that she gets a "dopamine high" from the reactions she gets on social media.
"RHOBH" fans were expecting Cohen to go harder on Rinna but many felt he let her off the hook, while he had previously slammed "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Candiace Dillard for causing drama. One fan tweeted, "The way that Andy is so casually delicate with Rinna on her online posts but will attack Candiace for defending herself online."
Another fan called Cohen out for allowing Rinna and Erika Jayne to make light of Garcelle Beauvais' book being thrown in the trash and wrote, "Honestly, the book in the trash – and @Andy's abhorrent behavior at the reunion – is one big metaphor for how Garcelle is treated on this show. It's infuriating... and heartbreaking." Many fans are fed up with Rinna after Season 12 and were hoping for a cast shake-up but with Cohen showing favoritism towards her, she may be here to stay.