Lisa Rinna's Controversial RHOBH Comments Have Her Coming Under Fire Left And Right

It had to happen eventually. Has "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" titan Lisa Rinna finally overplayed her hand? After repeatedly bringing up co-star Kathy Hilton's Aspen meltdown on the show, and was even accused of leaking the story to the tabloids, Rinna is catching heat from all sides. Not only is she losing support from the other women on the show — especially Kyle Richards, who asked her friend to drop it with the Hilton drama — even the American Institute for Cancer Research has now waded into the muck.

In the "RHOBH" finale episode, Rinna defended her decision to talk about the confrontation with Hilton by saying that it would make her literally sick if she had to keep the story inside her. "I'm not gonna take it to my grave because I'd get sick and get cancer if I didn't express this," Rinna told the other women. "That's how bad it is to have these kinds of things go on and not express them."

Well, people have some things to say about that.