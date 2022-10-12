Lisa Rinna's Controversial RHOBH Comments Have Her Coming Under Fire Left And Right
It had to happen eventually. Has "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" titan Lisa Rinna finally overplayed her hand? After repeatedly bringing up co-star Kathy Hilton's Aspen meltdown on the show, and was even accused of leaking the story to the tabloids, Rinna is catching heat from all sides. Not only is she losing support from the other women on the show — especially Kyle Richards, who asked her friend to drop it with the Hilton drama — even the American Institute for Cancer Research has now waded into the muck.
In the "RHOBH" finale episode, Rinna defended her decision to talk about the confrontation with Hilton by saying that it would make her literally sick if she had to keep the story inside her. "I'm not gonna take it to my grave because I'd get sick and get cancer if I didn't express this," Rinna told the other women. "That's how bad it is to have these kinds of things go on and not express them."
Well, people have some things to say about that.
AICR slammed Lisa Rinna for misguided cancer comments
You don't often get cancer research organizations to respond to a story line on a "Real Housewives" show (although it does happen). But apparently the American Institute for Cancer Research felt that Lisa Rinna's comments on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" were misguided enough that they should say something. A representative for the organization told TMZ that Rinna was, "just using the specter of cancer as emotional blackmail to justify airing her grievance." Setting aside the fact that someone at the AICR clearly watches Bravo TV, the representative also added that Rinna's idea that bad vibes could cause cancer is not at all true or based in any kind of fact.
It's hardly the first time Rinna has been accused of making a flip remark about a serious medical condition. In Season 6, she speculated that co-star Yolanda Hadid had some form of Munchausen syndrome. And a year later, per People, Rinna told another cast member that she didn't believe Kim Richards was totally sober.
So the question remains. Did Rinna finally go too far?