Lisa Rinna Makes A Confession About Her Recent Messy Behavior

Lisa Rinna has been stirring up major controversy on social media with her long-winded rants and racist behavior. Rinna was fighting with her "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Garcelle Beauvais, and responded to criticism online in an insensitive way when accused of being racist. In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Rinna said, "We fight on our show, [but] if we fight with Garcelle [Beauvais], we are all of a sudden called racist" (via Us Weekly). "That's bulls**t. I will not accept that." She also told viewers who were triggered by her behavior to go watch "The Real Housewives of Dubai," which caused her to receive even more backlash online.

In July, Rinna also told her haters to get lost in a vulgar and immature way on Instagram (via Heavy). She later blamed her actions on the fact that she's been grieving the death of her mother, who died in November 2021, according to People. In a brief apology online, the "RHOBH" star claimed that she's been struggling and that her behavior should not be taken personally, but fans were not buying it.

Rinna's recent behavior on social media has caused an overwhelming amount of criticism directed her way. Social media users have even spread the word to boycott Rinna's businesses, such as Rinna Beauty. Others are encouraging viewers to boycott "RHOBH" until the franchise gets rid of Rinna entirely. But now, the reality star finally opened up about her messy behavior online during an interview.