Lisa Rinna Takes Strong Stance On Denise Richards' OnlyFans Career

Denise Richards decided to make an OnlyFans account after her daughter, Sami Sheen, joined the controversial platform. Despite the backlash "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum received online, she and her daughter openly supported each other's decisions to share content on the site. However, Charlie Sheen, Richards' ex-husband and the father of Sami, made it clear that he did not condone his daughter joining OnlyFans, but had no way to stop her (per Page Six). He reportedly encouraged Sami to keep it classy and maintain her integrity while posting premium content.

In an interview with KTLA, Richards revealed (via Daily Mail), "My daughter got a lot of backlash for opening the account." After learning about the platform, she wanted to join, but talked over the decision with Sami. "I thought 'is that going to be a little odd?' Then she said 'we're both on Instagram.'"

Richards was apparently attracted to OnlyFans because it allows creators to ownership over their content and combines the features of several social media platforms. It's unclear what exactly the actor is posting on her account, but another polarizing "RHOBH" star, Lisa Rinna, recently broke her silence on how she feels about it.