Denise Richards Comes Out Swinging Against Criticism Of Her Daughter Sami Joining OnlyFans

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter, Sami Sheen, is used to her parents attracting negative attention thanks to her mother's feuds with her co-stars on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and her dad's lengthy list of legal woes. Then there are all those bizarre boasts, including Charlie's claim to ABC News that his brain "fires in a way that is not from this particular terrestrial realm."

Now, 18-year-old Sami has made a bold move that's bringing out the internet trolls by the droves: She joined OnlyFans, a paid platform that's popular with sex workers, influencers, and celebrities. While it's often associated with risqué photos and videos that would get users kicked off of other social media platforms, some celebs simply use it as a way to get paid for exclusive content. Cardi B is an example of an OnlyFans member who keeps her page on the SFW side, per Complex. But while creating an OnlyFans page has become more mainstream, Charlie isn't happy about his daughter doing so. "I do not condone this but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," he told Us Weekly. "This did not occur under my roof," he added, saying that Sami has been living with Richards.

According to the Daily Mail, Sami is charging her followers $19.99 a month and hasn't shared any fully unclothed content. But even if she did, her mom would have her back.