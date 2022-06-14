Denise Richards And Charlie Sheen's Daughter Makes A Bold Career Move

While there's no doubt that kids grow up fast, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards probably didn't expect their daughter Sami Sheen to grow up this fast.

According to the Daily Mail, Sami now has her own account on OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform that often houses 18+ content. She shared a photo of herself on her Instagram page with a black bikini top along with red lipstick on and her blonde hair slicked back. Sami directed her fans in her caption to check out the link to her new OnlyFans account if they "wanna see more." Her father Charlie released a statement to Us Weekly hinting that Sami's decision to have her own account on the otherwise NSFW site might be in part because she is now living with Richards. He said, "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother," but also added, "I do not condone this but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

Meanwhile, it looks like Richards is rooting for her daughter's decision, at least for now. In the comments section, the "Wild Things" star wrote, "Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you," to which Sami replied with, "i love you thank you."