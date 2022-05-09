Denise Richards Had A Touching Reunion With Her Estranged Daughter

Denise Richards has played a lot of different roles in her life as an actor, model, and even reality star. But if there's one role that means the most to her, it's that of mother. The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is mom to her two daughters whom she shares with her ex Charlie Sheen, Sami and Lola, and Eloise, whom she adopted in 2011. In an interview with E! News back in 2013, Richards opened up about juggling her filming responsibilities on the series "Twisted," while raising her three girls as a single mom. She said, "This show is actually great for a working parent because it's an ensemble, so I could work all day and then have three days off or go in for a scene."

And while Richards certainly has had her plate full — she even has a full-time role on the CBS soap "The Bold and the Beautiful" along with all her other film and television projects — it hasn't always been easy keeping up with motherhood at home. In October 2021, Richards said that she was saddened by the situation with Sami and Lola, especially after Sami took to TikTok account to allege that she felt "trapped" when she was living with her mom. One source told People, "They need structure and rules and Charlie is very permissive. Denise just wants the best for them." That said, it looks like their situation has since changed.