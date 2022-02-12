Denise Richards Has Sad Update On Her Relationship With Daughter Sami

While the two broke up more than a decade ago, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen will be forever linked because of their two daughters. Richards and Sheen met on the set of "Good Advice" in 2000 and married after two years of dating, according to Women's Health. Their daughter Sami was born in 2004, and the two filed for divorce the following year, while Richards was pregnant with second daughter Lola.

In the years since their divorce, Richards and Sheen have reconciled, broken up, sued each other, and are now amicably co-parenting their children. Richards has also moved on, marrying Aaron Phypers in 2018 and becoming a reality star on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," per Refinery29. The two frequently shared their parenting struggles on the show, like when Richards said she had regrets about how her daughters were raised. "I just feel like I f***** up a lot with their dad. I don't want them to look back at their childhood and remember [arguments]," Richards said in a 2018 episode of "RHOBH," according to Us Weekly. "My girls have been through a lot. How I chose to relate to the dysfunction that was going on with their father was to hide it from the kids. I don't know if I did a disservice or not."

Despite Richards' attempts to build a good relationship with her daughters, she has not been successful and has shared a sad update about where she stands with eldest daughter Sami.