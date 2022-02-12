Denise Richards Has Sad Update On Her Relationship With Daughter Sami
While the two broke up more than a decade ago, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen will be forever linked because of their two daughters. Richards and Sheen met on the set of "Good Advice" in 2000 and married after two years of dating, according to Women's Health. Their daughter Sami was born in 2004, and the two filed for divorce the following year, while Richards was pregnant with second daughter Lola.
In the years since their divorce, Richards and Sheen have reconciled, broken up, sued each other, and are now amicably co-parenting their children. Richards has also moved on, marrying Aaron Phypers in 2018 and becoming a reality star on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," per Refinery29. The two frequently shared their parenting struggles on the show, like when Richards said she had regrets about how her daughters were raised. "I just feel like I f***** up a lot with their dad. I don't want them to look back at their childhood and remember [arguments]," Richards said in a 2018 episode of "RHOBH," according to Us Weekly. "My girls have been through a lot. How I chose to relate to the dysfunction that was going on with their father was to hide it from the kids. I don't know if I did a disservice or not."
Despite Richards' attempts to build a good relationship with her daughters, she has not been successful and has shared a sad update about where she stands with eldest daughter Sami.
Denise Richards has a 'strained' relationship with daughter Sami
Denise Richards is giving viewers an update about her relationship with eldest daughter Sami, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. The former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live on February 11, where she opened up about her "strained" relationship with her 17-year-old daughter. Sami moved out of Richards' home in September 2021 after she claimed in a now-deleted TikTok video that she was living in an "abusive household," Page Six reported.
"Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her," Richards admitted, according to People. "I know we'll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained." Richards then said that she was not happy about Sami living with her ex-husband, saying she "would love for her to live with me," but that the situation is "difficult" because of the temptations of living in Los Angeles.
"We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want," Richards explained, noting that she enforces "certain rules" at her house that are different from Sheen's, and she does not "agree with certain things" that her ex does as a parent. Richards also confirmed that Sami had dropped out of high school. Meanwhile, Sheen has been enjoying Sami's presence, and told Us Weekly in September 2021 that they were "having a ball."