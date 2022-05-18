How Garcelle Beauvais' Career Is Proving Her Critics Wrong
Garcelle Beauvais' career continues to take off. The model-turned-actor has starred in several major television shows and films like "Coming to America," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," and "Barbershop 2: Back in Business," per IMDb. Since she broke out into the Hollywood scene, Beauvais has since taken over the reality television world as well. Beauvais joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" on Season 10 and has already made history on the small screen as the series' first Black Housewife, per E! News.
The actor spoke to the outlet about what that moment meant to her. "I think it's about time and I don't really know why they didn't do it before," she said. "I think we all want to see ourselves represented in all aspects of life, right? So I think when they came to me, the timing was right, and I was happy."
Not only did she land on a role on one of Bravo's hit series, but she also scored a major gig in 2020 on the Emmy-winning talk show "The Real" as a co-host alongside ladies Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai, per USA Today. Unfortunately, Deadline reported in April "The Real" is coming to an end following its cancellation after eight seasons. Although viewers didn't expect something like this to happen, Beauvais' career is still going strong despite what others told her about her future. The reason behind why critics said she wouldn't be successful is mind-blowing.
Garcelle Beauvais was warned of growing older
Garcelle Beauvais is opening up about what nay-sayers had to say about her success. During an interview with People, Beauvais revealed some of the backlash she faced about what would happen when she turned 40.
"When I first started in this industry, all I heard is 'When you're 40, you're done," she told the outlet. "It's horrible. I mean, and I didn't buy into it." The "Siren" star admitted at one point she thought she would never work again and that it ended up playing mind tricks on her. Beauvais said she used to doubt herself and often wondered what she would do after she turned a certain age. "It's great to see ... here we are, all these women of a certain age, and we're doing it," she added.
Despite what people in the Hollywood scene told her, Beauvais overlooked it and now, at the age of 55, the star has managed to take her career to all-new heights. According to Deadline, she started her own production company called "Beauvais Productions," and to top off her success, her company landed a first-look development deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment. In addition, she is also the podcast host of "Going to Bed with Garcelle" and has released a memoir titled "Love Me As I Am" published by HarperCollins. It's safe to say Beauvais is over 40 and nowhere near done with her career!