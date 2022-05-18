How Garcelle Beauvais' Career Is Proving Her Critics Wrong

Garcelle Beauvais' career continues to take off. The model-turned-actor has starred in several major television shows and films like "Coming to America," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," and "Barbershop 2: Back in Business," per IMDb. Since she broke out into the Hollywood scene, Beauvais has since taken over the reality television world as well. Beauvais joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" on Season 10 and has already made history on the small screen as the series' first Black Housewife, per E! News.

The actor spoke to the outlet about what that moment meant to her. "I think it's about time and I don't really know why they didn't do it before," she said. "I think we all want to see ourselves represented in all aspects of life, right? So I think when they came to me, the timing was right, and I was happy."

Not only did she land on a role on one of Bravo's hit series, but she also scored a major gig in 2020 on the Emmy-winning talk show "The Real" as a co-host alongside ladies Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai, per USA Today. Unfortunately, Deadline reported in April "The Real" is coming to an end following its cancellation after eight seasons. Although viewers didn't expect something like this to happen, Beauvais' career is still going strong despite what others told her about her future. The reason behind why critics said she wouldn't be successful is mind-blowing.