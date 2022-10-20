Gwyneth Paltrow Isn't Shy About Her Feelings For Ex Brad Pitt

Back in the '90s, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt were an iconic Hollywood couple. In 1994, the actors met on-set of the film "Seven" and soon began dating, per People. In December 1996, they got engaged. However, six months later, they broke up. In 2003, Paltrow revealed details about the end of her and Pitt's romance, telling ABC News, "My kind of internal stuff really tripped up that whole relationship. And I felt really responsible, and also like I was the architect of my own misery ... I just made a big mess out of it." Paltrow shared that she and Pitt remained amicable, adding, "We're able to sort of see each other and smile and wish each other well."

After their split, Paltrow and Pitt moved on to date other notable celebrities. Pitt famously married and divorced Angelina Jolie, while Paltrow was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003-2016 before tying the knot with writer-director Brad Falchuk in 2018. Although Jolie and Pitt's fallout has been downright messy, the same cannot be said for Paltrow and Pitt. Paltrow has since come clean about her feelings for Pitt, giving fans the inside scoop on where they stand today.