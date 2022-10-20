Southern Charm Star Naomie Olindo Just Landed In Some Major Legal Trouble

Naomie Olindo, a star on the Bravo series "Southern Charm," is currently in some legal hot water. Following her success on reality TV, Olindo started her own fashion brand called L'Abeye in 2018. The company has developed a dedicated following on Instagram over the years, and Olindo frequently advertises the brand via social media. Despite L'Abeye's success thus far, the reality star may have something to worry about regarding her business.

According to legal documents obtained by Page Six, Olindo's former business partner, Virginia "Ginny" Cox, is suing her for fraud and breach of contract. Cox alleged that Olindo approached her as she was starting L'Abeye and offered a 50% stake in the company. They collaborated on the brand and were business partners — except, Olindo allegedly had an attorney secretly list her as the "sole member and owner" of the company despite their agreement to be 50/50 owners.

In a statement to Page Six, Cox's attorney said, "Ms. Cox is only asking for what the pair agreed to from the start. She remains hopeful that Ms. Olindo will do the right thing and recognize her as an owner of the business like Ms. Olindo has consistently done in the past." There are several other issues Cox is citing in her lawsuit that would land Olindo in some serious legal trouble if proven true.