What's The Real Meaning Of Lavender Haze By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Ever since announcing "Midnights," her surprise tenth album, at the 2022 VMAs, Taylor Swift has been in full hype mode prepping fans for its October 21 release. From the looks of her efforts, this new Swiftie era is giving major retro vibes, down to Swift selling a themed clock that can hold four vinyl records. With the wall clock comprised of "Midnights" photoshoot outtakes, each shot features Swift bathed in warm lighting against 1950's-esque wood-paneled furniture, dressed in bell bottoms and turtlenecks.

The idea of midnights as a thematic through-line on the album is hardly surprising. After all, on "New Year's Day," the last track off of 2017's "Reputation," Swift crooned the romantically wistful line, "I want your midnights." Ardent Swifties are also long acquainted with the chanteuse's lyrical captivation with the early hours of the morning. In an August Instagram post, Swift herself described "Midnights" songs as "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life... written in the middle of the night."

In lieu of sending fans on their usual Easter Egg hunt for album title clues, Swift revealed them in a TikTok series appropriately titled "Midnights Mayhem with Me." Song titles, of course, only leave us wanting more. Now that "Midnights"-Day is here, here is what we think of the meaning behind its first track, "Lavender Haze."