Midnights: The Song That Has Fans Convinced Taylor Swift Wants To Make Up With Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift is always full of surprises ... but getting revenge on Kanye "Ye" West with Kim Kardashian on her side was not on our 2022 bingo card.

When the scheming singer took to her TikTok for a second episode of "Midnights Mayhem," we couldn't decide what was crazier — the fact that this announcement video featured her cat, or that the track title had a swear word in it. "Vigilante Sh*t" immediately sent fans running to Twitter with elaborate theories. "'Vigilante Sh*t' could be about becoming more confident and advocating for yourself," one wrote. Another fan chimed in, "A pop bop for sure!! Girls just wanna have fun vibes?!?"

The song is undoubtedly a bop, but who the "girls" are could never have been predicted. Post-release, fans are shocked: "Okay so Vigilante sh*t is about Taylor swift becoming besties with Kim K I guess." How did we get here? And is it any coincidence the album dropped on Kardashian's birthday? Just kidding — we know there are no coincidences when Ms. Swift is involved!